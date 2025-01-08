PM Shehbaz visits Karachi, inaugurates FBR system

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit, accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and other ministers.

He was received by Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori.

During his visit, the premier inaugurated the Federal Bureau of Revenue's Faceless Customs Assessment System at the Karachi Port Trust, aimed at enhancing transparency in customs clearance.

He will also attend a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to celebrate its recognition as the world’s second-best performing stock exchange in 2024.

The prime minister, during his visit, is also accompanied by ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, and Ali Pervez Malik and Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath.