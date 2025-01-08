Police obtain physical remand of man for killing cousin

RAWALPINDI - The city police here on Saturday obtained three day physical custody of a man arrested for allegedly killing his cousin and then burning the dead body to hide the crime. Accused Mehr Ali was arrested by the law enforcers of City Police Station on Friday evening for allegedly killing his cousin Sheikh Mohsin Ashraf and burning his dead body in a bid to conceal his crime. According to the investigation team led by DSP City Circle Azhar Hussain Shah, Mehr Ali called 35-year-old Mohsin to his house and shot him dead to snatch Rs4.5 million from him. Later, the accused allegedly burnt Mohsin’s dead body. The accused runs the business of providing animal fat to soap making factories. He reportedly fried the dead body in a big pot used to heat and melt animal fats. The police unearthed the gruesome murder following a week-long investigation after an FIR was registered by the deceased’s father on December 26 reporting the disappearance and suspected kidnapping of his son.