Preparations for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar reviewed

Hyderabad - A high-level meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, was held to review arrangements for the 773rd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, scheduled from February 18 to 20, 2025.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, the meeting was attended by SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga, Chief Administrator Auqaf Irshad Ali Samo, Director Culture Sher Muhammad Mehar, Additional DC-I Nooruddin Hingorjo, Director of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Moinuddin Siddiqui, District Information Officer Alamgir Ranjhani, and representatives from the police, Rangers, Special Branch, Local Government, Irrigation, and other departments.

Addressing the participants, DC Qadri emphasized ensuring basic facilities for visitors, adding that millions of visitors were also expected to attend this year. He directed officials to submit contingency plans to the DC office and instructed the police to ensure foolproof security. SSP Chhanga outlined the deployment of 4,920 personnel, installation of CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates, and the establishment of a central control room for monitoring. In addition, the services of Rangers will also be utilized for security, while plainclothes officials will perform their duties.

The Health Department and PPHI were tasked with setting up medical camps and ensuring ambulance availability.

District Health Officer Imamuddin Khoso committed to organizing 56 medical camps, while Dr. Moinuddin Siddiqui of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute confirmed that emergency measures would be enhanced.

Local government officials were directed to submit a report on fire brigade readiness within seven days, with any faulty vehicles to be repaired urgently. Moreover, Rescue 1122 and Sindh Solid Waste Management services will be active during the event. HESCO was also directed to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.

The meeting was informed that to prevent untoward incidents, Navy personnel will patrol the Arral Wah and Danistar Wah canals using boats.

A special committee, under the DC’s leadership, was formed to oversee arrangements and ensure a smooth and secure Urs for all visitors.