Preparations reviewed for 773rd Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

HYDERABAD - A high level meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri was held to review arrangements for the 773rd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, scheduled from February 18 to 20, 2025.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, the meeting was attended by SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga, Chief Administrator Auqaf Irshad Ali Samo, Director Culture Sher Muhammad Mehar, Additional DC-I Nooruddin Hingorjo, Director Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Moinuddin Siddiqui, District Information Officer Alamgir Ranjhani and representatives from police, Rangers, Special Branch, Local Government, Irrigation and other departments.

Addressing the participants, DC Qadri emphasized ensuring basic facilities for visitors, adding that millions of visitors were also expected to attend this year. He directed officials to submit contingency plans to the DC office and instructed police to ensure foolproof security. SSP Chhanga outlined the deployment of 4,920 personnel, installation of CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and the establishment of a central control room for monitoring. Apart from this, the services of rangers will also be taken for security, while plain clothes officials will also perform their duties.

The health department and PPHI were tasked with setting up medical camps and ensuring ambulance availability. District Health Officer Imamuddin Khoso committed to organizing 56 medical camps, while Dr. Moinuddin Siddiqui of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute confirmed emergency measures would be enhanced.

The local government officials were directed to submit a report on fire brigade readiness within seven days, with any faulty vehicles to be repaired urgently. Moreover, Rescue 1122 and Sindh Solid Waste Management services will be active during the event. HESCO was also directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. The meeting was informed that to prevent untoward incidents, Navy personnel will patrol Arral Wah and Danistar Wah canals using boats. A special committee under the DC’s leadership was formed to oversee arrangements, ensuring a smooth and secure Urs for all visitors.