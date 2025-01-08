Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Promotion exam held for Sialkot police

NEWS WIRE
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  A written examination for promotion police employees was held at Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq and SP Investigation Usman Munir Saifi. DPO Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq said that CCTV cameras were installed to ensure merit and transparency. He said that on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of departmental promotion of the police force is underway and according to the vision of the IG Punjab, every officer and employee eligible for promotion will get their right without delay.

