PSF welcomes squash champions Mahnoor and Sehrish Ali with pride

The (PSF) extended a warm reception to Pakistan’s rising squash stars, Mahnoor Ali Khan and Sehrish Ali, upon their arrival at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

Mahnoor Ali Khan, ranked No. 1 in Asia in the U-13 category, delivered a stellar performance by clinching titles at both the U.S. Junior Open and the Scottish Junior Open. Meanwhile, Sehrish Ali showcased her exceptional skills, earning a bronze medal at the Scottish Junior Open.

Group Captain (R) Irfan Asghar, Director of Academies at the PSF, personally received the talented sisters, accompanied by a large gathering of squash enthusiasts and fellow players who celebrated their achievements.

The PSF expressed immense pride in the duo’s accomplishments and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting them as they continue to excel on the global squash stage.