Wednesday, January 08, 2025
PSX rebounds strongly, KSE-100 gains 1,697 points to cross 117,000 mark

Web Desk
5:02 PM | January 08, 2025
Business

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) showed a significant recovery during intraday trading on Wednesday, rebounding strongly after a bearish trend the previous day.

The KSE-100 index surged by 1,697.54 points, reclaiming the 117,000 level during trading hours.

Key sectors driving the recovery included automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refineries.

On Tuesday, the index had lost 202.44 points, a decline of 0.17 percent, closing at 116,052.68 points. Trading activity saw 792.77 million shares exchanged, with a collective value of Rs. 39.69 billion, up from Rs. 38.33 billion the previous day.

Of the 453 companies that traded shares, 133 recorded gains, 275 saw losses, and 45 remained unchanged.

