PSX stays bearish, loses 202 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 202.44 points, a negative change of 0.17 percent, closing at 116,052.68 points as compared to 116,255.13 points on the last trading day. A total of 792,770,655 shares were traded during the day as compared to 819,805,715 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs39.694 billion against Rs38.326 billion on the last trading day. As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 133 of them recorded gains and 275 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 80,583,371 shares at Rs1.71 per share, Cnergyico PK with 76,600,722 shares at Rs7.35 per share and K-Electric Limited with 45,707,217 shares at Rs5.03 per share. JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs74.79 per share price, closing at Rs822.68, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs51.67 rise in its per share price to Rs1,148.16. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs89.38 per share closing at Rs857.84 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs75.39 decline to close at Rs7,344.08.