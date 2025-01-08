Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Punjab government announces cash awards for DCs

Staff Reporter
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has announced cash rewards equivalent to two months’ basic pay for five Deputy Commissioners in recognition of their outstanding performance. The decision, approved by Chief Minister Punjab, was conveyed through a notification. The recipients of the cash reward include  Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhoon, Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalnagar; AmeeraBaidar, Deputy Commissioner of Layyah; Sadia Mehr, Deputy Commissioner of Pakpattan;  Khalid JavedGoraya, Deputy Commissioner of Mianwali; and Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Deputy Commissioner of Murree. This recognition serves as a token of appreciation for their exceptional work and commitment to improving administrative efficiency in their respective districts.

