Punjab minister launches Himmat Card phase II

Lahore - The Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department has successfully initiated Phase II of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Himmat Card Program, aimed at providing financial assistance to differently-abled individuals.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Sohail Shaukat Butt, as the chief guest. He personally interacted with differently-abled individuals.

The event was also attended by Director General of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Sikandar Zeeshan; Chief Digital Officer of the Bank of Punjab, Nofil Daud; officials from the Punjab IT Board; and other senior officers from the Social Welfare Department.

During the ceremony, the minister distributed Himmat Cards among the beneficiaries. He highlighted that, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the department successfully issued Himmat Cards to nearly 40,000 differently-abled individuals in the first phase. This initiative provided financial aid amounting to over Rs410 million.

The minister announced that, in Phase II, an additional 25,000 differently-abled individuals would receive financial assistance of Rs10,500 each. The disbursement will be carried out through biometric verification at designated Social Welfare Camp Sites.

He further emphasized that the government of Punjab is committed to utilizing all resources for the welfare and empowerment of differently-abled individuals. “The Himmat Card Programme is a significant step toward restoring economic independence and dignity for this deserving segment of society,” he added. Director General Sikandar Zeeshan said that a dedicated monitoring cell has been established at the department’s head office to oversee the distribution of Himmat Cards and the financial disbursement process.