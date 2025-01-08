Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Rafiq HC wins 2nd COAS District Hockey Championship

Our Staff Reporter
January 08, 2025
LAHORE  -  The final of the 2nd Chief of Army Staff District Hockey Championship, held in Sheikhupura, was won by Rafiq Hockey Club Farooqabad, defeating Ikhlaq Hockey Club 5-2.

Rafiq Hockey Club’s Mateen delivered an exceptional performance, scoring a hat-trick, while Akmal Hussain and Ali Taj contributed one goal each. For Ikhlaq Hockey Club, Habib Dogar and Abdul Hadi managed to score one goal each. Rafiq Hockey Club advanced to the final by defeating Olympian Saeed Anwar Club, while Ikhlaq Hockey Club secured their spot by beating Bashir Hockey Club.

At the closing ceremony, Assistant Commissioner Sheikhupura, Ch Bilawal Hanjra, distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up teams. On this occasion, hockey officials lauded Olympian Anjum Saeed for his significant contributions to promoting hockey in Sheikhupura.

