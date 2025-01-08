Rana Sanaullah denies pressure for Imran Khan's release, criticizes PTI's propaganda

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, dismissed claims of any external pressure for Imran Khan's release.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah stated that during the first round of talks, the government had asked PTI to submit their demands in writing, but PTI’s statements suggested otherwise.

He emphasized the government’s aim to initiate a national dialogue among political parties, but remarks by PTI leaders and Imran Khan's tweets indicate reluctance for straightforward discussions.

Sanaullah pointed out conversations by PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Sher Afzal Marwat regarding Aleema Khan, recalling her earlier allegations of attempts to poison Imran Khan in jail.

“Imran Khan’s associates are unpredictable and capable of taking extreme measures,” he remarked.

The adviser criticized PTI for relying on social media propaganda to portray itself as a significant political force. He assured that Imran Khan is being provided all facilities according to the jail manual but condemned Khan’s stance toward state institutions.

Sanaullah accused PTI of running campaigns against the country on social media, citing a November 26 incident where images of Palestinian martyrs were allegedly used for propaganda.

“PTI seeks political instability and obstructs Pakistan's economic progress,” he added.

Addressing questions, he reiterated there was no pressure for Imran Khan’s release. He explained that the delay in talks was due to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s overseas trip, and discussions are expected to resume upon his return.

Sanaullah mentioned that PTI’s negotiation committee is likely to meet Imran Khan again, following criticism of a prior meeting as inappropriate. He also clarified that the government had made no offer to transfer Imran Khan to Bani Gala.