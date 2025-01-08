Rawalpindi police facilitation centres served 176,337 people in 2024

Rawalpindi - Citizen Facilitation Centres better known as Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) have served as many as 176,337 people last year offering multiple services online.

According to the data shared by Rawalpindi police on Tuesday, citizens expressed 100 percent confidence in the services provided by state-of-the-art PKM at 13 locations in the district.

As many as 61,704 people obtained police character certificates from PKM in 2024. The total number of people who received police verification certificates was 60,614.

When it comes to getting driving licenses, 6,442 people got this service. PKM issued learners driving licenses to 9,720 people. Further, 8,932 people got their learners driving licenses renewed from PKM last year.

The centres issued duplicate driving licenses to 177 applicants. As many as 355 people obtained international driving licenses and 96 others obtained renewed driving licenses originally issued from other districts.

As many as 1,600 people obtained copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) from the facilitation centres and 745 others got registered complaints about their missing things.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that following the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab, the police have ensured provision of the best services to people from PKM. It is the primary duty of the police to provide best services to citizens and for this purpose PKM and all police stations have been functioning diligently, the CPO added.

The PKM project was initiated in 2020 to facilitate all citizens including overseas Pakistanis to obtain necessary documents related to police online. The facilitation centres are functioning in 36 districts of the province. As technology partners of Punjab police, Punjab Information Technology Board has automated the processes and developed an integrated and centralized IT system for these centers to improve the overall efficiency.

The facilitation centers offer guaranteed turn-around time for citizens, hassle free process, respectable treatment with the citizens, online tracking of application, citizen feedback and monitoring system, delivery of issued documents through courier, and increase in revenue by ensuring transparency.

The services offered by PKM include character certificate, general police verification, learner driving license, employee registration, tenants registration, vehicle verification, loss report, crime report, women violence report, and copy of FIR.