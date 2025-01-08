RDA issues notices to owners of 5 illegal land subdivisions

RAWALPINDI - The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Tuesday issued notices to the owners of five illegal land subdivisions in various mouzas including Adhwal, Misriot, Morgha, Kataraian, and Pind Bhoti, Rawalpindi.

These subdivisions began development works without obtaining the necessary approval from RDA and have been involved in illegal marketing and booking of plots through print and electronic media.

According to RDA spokesperson, these illegal subdivisions are enticing the public to purchase plots by fraudulently claiming association with RDA, thereby stealing hard-earned deposits from citizens. As a result, RDA has issued notices to take immediate action against these illegal activities.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza has instructed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict measures against illegal advertisements and marketing. First Information Reports will be filed against the owners of these illegal land subdivisions.

DG Murtaza emphasized, “These developers are unlawfully advertising their schemes and offering to sell plots without obtaining approval from RDA, which is a clear violation of Rule 46 (1) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021. The rule specifies that a sponsor shall not advertise the sale of plots or housing units in print or electronic media without prior approval from the authority.”

In response to the growing concerns, the MP&TE Directorate has directed the owners of these illegal housing schemes to immediately halt all development activities, advertising efforts, ceremonies, and the sale or purchase of plots. If the owners fail to comply, legal actions will be taken in accordance with the relevant regulations.