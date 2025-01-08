Record-breaking chill to grip country, says PMD

ISLAMABAD - Chief Meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz forecast on Tuesday that cold and dry weather will remain prevalent across the country in the coming days, breaking previous record lows for January and December.

In an interview with a private news channel, he warned that a fresh wave of cold air is expected to engulf the country, with temperatures likely to plummet to single-digit lows, adding, this prolonged cold spell is predicted to last for at least a week, possibly longer. According to Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist at PMD, the country has already experienced a record-breaking cold spell this winter.

Notably, the temperatures in January and December of this year have been significantly lower compared to the same period in 2023, he mentioned. This unusual drop in temperature has brought extreme cold weather conditions, with the mercury expected to dip further in the coming days, he added. A new wave of cold air is expected to sweep through Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the next 9 to 10 days, said Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist at PMD.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) can expect a brief respite from the cold with a rain spell lasting 2 to 3 days, he said, adding, however, the region will soon return to dry and cold weather conditions.

He further said that the northern regions of Pakistan have been blanketed with significant snowfall, with some areas receiving as much as 9 inches of snow. The heavy snowfall has transformed the picturesque landscapes of the northern areas into winter wonderlands, with the snow-capped mountains and valleys presenting a serene and tranquil atmosphere, he added. He also urged citizens to check the latest weather advisories and forecasts to stay informed about the prevailing weather conditions.

Additionally, the PMD has cautioned citizens to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the harsh weather, especially in areas expected to receive heavy snowfall or experience extremely low temperatures.

Responding to a query, Chief Meteorologist also revealed that the country is likely to experience a drier-than-usual winter season.

According to his forecast, Pakistan is expected to receive below-average snowfall and rainfall during the current winter season, marking a significant departure from the precipitation patterns observed in previous years.