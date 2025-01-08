Relief convoy for Kurram finally sets off after days of delays

The first aid convoy stranded in Tal for several days has finally departed for the Bagan area of Kurram to deliver much-needed relief goods, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

In the first phase, the FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) dispatched 10 vehicles loaded with essential supplies, including tents, mattresses, blankets, kitchen sets, and other critical items. Another convoy carrying food supplies is expected to head to Parachinar later today, with additional convoys planned in the coming week.

The Peace Committee has assured authorities of safe passage for the convoys, pledged compensation for the affected residents, and committed to handing over those responsible for the recent attack on Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

Efforts to deliver aid to Kurram have faced repeated obstacles since January 4, following the attack on Mehsud in Lower Kurram's Bagan area and sit-in protests by local tribes in Mandori. These tensions led to road closures, delaying relief operations.

While some vehicles carrying perishable items returned, most remained stationed in Tal, according to Hangu Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman Wazir. The delay has exacerbated the plight of Kurram residents, who are experiencing severe shortages of food and medicine.

The prolonged blockade has led to tragic consequences, with social activist Ali Jawad reporting 221 fatalities, including 147 children, due to the lack of medical aid. He called for urgent action to prevent further losses.

Member National Assembly Hamid Hussain and other local leaders have urged authorities to expedite relief efforts, emphasizing the dire situation caused by the three-month-long siege. Protests in various areas, including Sadda, have highlighted growing frustrations, with shopkeepers demanding the release of a traders' union leader arrested for alleged incendiary remarks.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Kurram, and local authorities continue to navigate challenges to ensure the timely delivery of aid.