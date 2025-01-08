Rightsizing of govt to be completed by June: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that the process of rightsizing the federal government would be completed by June this year as 150,000 vacant posts would be abolished and would drastically reduce the size of ministries and departments to cut the expenditures.

Addressing a press conference here, the finance minister said that the process of rightsizing the federal government will be completed by June 2025. Under the plan, the government would abolish the 150,000 vacant posts as part of a broader effort to reduce federal expenditure. Meanwhile, the process of rightsizing 43 ministries and their 400 attached departments would also be completed by the end of current fiscal year.

He provided a comprehensive overview of the work accomplished so far in this regard. The federal government has embarked on a bold and transformative rightsizing initiative to streamline its operations, eliminate redundancies, and reallocate resources for better public service delivery. Under the leadership of the prime minister and supervision of the finance minister, a high-powered committee was established on June 21, 2024, which reflects the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, operational efficiency, and citizen-centric governance.

Sharing key objectives of the rightsizing initiative, the finance minister informed that it would optimize the government functions by identifying functions that can be outsourced or privatized while maintaining public benefit. It would eliminate overlaps and duplication, particularly in post-devolution areas with provinces and enhance value for public spending through efficiency reforms, including digitization.

The finance minister said that the government would abolish 150,000 vacant posts as the federal cabinet had already approved it. The government has also decided to outsource all general non-core services i.e. cleaning, plumbing and gardening, which will bring efficiency, he added.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the government has adopted a phase-wise approach to reduce its expenditure. In the first phase, decisions were taken with regard to six ministries including Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, SAFRON, IT and Telecom, Industries and Production, National Health Services and Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD). He said Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan have been merged while CADD has been abolished. The attached entities of these ministries have been reduced from eighty to forty.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said in the second phase, the Ministries of Science and Technology, Commerce, Housing and Works, National Food Security were considered. He mentioned out of sixty entities of these ministries, twenty-five will be wound up, twenty will be reduced and nine will be merged. He categorically stated that implementation of these decisions will be ensured.

He said that in the third phase, the recommendations relating to five Ministries including Federal Education and Professional Training, Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Finance Division and Power Division will be sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

“Lastly, the finance ministry will have live visibility on the cash balance of all government entities,” he said. “This is being implemented now by all ministries,” he added.

Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed the commitment to take the country towards sustainable economic growth on the foundation of macroeconomic stability. He said the government’s targets are heading in the right direction.

He said that the rightsizing aligns with structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “From our perspective, I have no issue in stating that it is a structural benchmark [assigned by the IMF], but it is necessary for the country,” he said.

The minister was accompanied by Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kayani and Ambassador at Large Dr Salman Ahmad, who is heading the Implementation Committee.