Rs1.46b approved for phase II, III of Nadirabad flyover: Commissioner

MULTAN - Chief Minister Mayram Nawaz Sharif has approved Rs 1.46 billion for phase-II and phase-III of the Nadirabad flyover in Multan while billions more are being spent on upgrading road infrastructure under CM’s vision to continue development journey in the city and elsewhere in south Punjab.

In a statement, Commissioner Maryam Khan said that well over Rs 4 billion were already being spent on different flyovers and roads upgradation in the City of Saints while requests for more funding has been made for the 11.68km Head Muhammadwala road. She said that the Southern bypass segment from NLC Chowk to Bahawalpur Chowk and the bypass road from Sahu Chowk to Syedan Wala bypass would be completed by June 2025.

Maryam Khan said that after completion of the Nadirabad fly-over at a cost of 3.4 billion, the Punjab government has approved more funding i.e Rs 60 million for main road under phase-II and Rs 1.4 billion for a flyover under phase-III. This Rs 5.4 billion project, once completed, would turn out to be a good passage for convenient travelling for commuters.

Detailing other ongoing projects, she said that work was in progress on various projects including one kilometer long Chak RS flyover to be completed at a cost of Rs 1500 million, upgradation of southern bypass with a 15.65 km road at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion, 9-km northern bypass road undergoing upgradation at a cost of Rs 1 billion, 16-km long road from Askari bypass to Shershah road to be completed at a cost of Rs 860 million and 21.9 kilometer long Dunyapur road being upgraded at a cost of Rs 800 million.