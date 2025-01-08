Russia claims capture of eastern Ukrainian town as fighting rages in Kursk

KURSK - Russia has claimed that its forces captured a battered but strategic town in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, while the Ukrainian military said it struck a command post during its counterattack in the Russian region of Kursk.

After months of intense fighting, Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesnday said its troops had “completely liberated” Kurakhove, a small industrial town that is a stepping stone to the key city of Pokrovsk and wider southern frontlines. But a Ukrainian official has cast doubt on Russia’s claims, saying fighting in the town continued on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kyiv has renewed its offensive in Kursk, where its troops have been holding territory after launching a shock incursion last summer. Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday that it had conducted a precision strike on a Russian military command post near the town of Belaya.

Despite both sides being drained after nearly three years of war, frontline fighting has ramped up in recent weeks. With Donald Trump set to return to the White House this month – promising to end the war in a day, without saying how – Moscow and Kyiv appear to be making an 11th-hour push to gobble up territory and strengthen their negotiating hands ahead of potential peace talks.

Kurakhove has been pummeled in recent weeks as Russian troops circle in on Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub that, if lost, would hamper Ukraine’s ability to hold onto territory in Donetsk. Kurakhove is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Pokrovsk, and is the latest in a string of towns claimed by Russia.