SACM KP directs to expedite digitization process

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher, has stated that the process of digitizing all sectors related to industries and commerce should be expedited to make public services and facilities more accessible.

He emphasized that facilitating ease of doing business is the vision of the provincial government, and their effort is to integrate all services of relevant departments related to business operations in the province into this online portal.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting on Tuesday at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, reviewing the digitization of various public services and institutional business of the Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Department’s attached institutions related to industry and commerce.

The meeting was attended by Director of Industries Hassan Abid, Deputy Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Noman Fayaz, Acting Chief General Operations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP EZDMC) Muhammad Rafiq, Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board Shakirullah, Deputy Manager of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP BIT) Miss Rais Anjum, Deputy Secretary of Industry Azazullah, and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken to provide various services digitally for the convenience of the public, focusing on the digitization of services by SIDB, KP EZDMC, KP BIT, and the Directorate General of Industries. The forum was also briefed on the ongoing process of digitizing institutional matters within these sectors.

During the meeting, it was informed that, in line with the vision of the Special Assistant, 13 departments have already been integrated into the online platform for ease of doing business. The process of connecting more departments to the platform is progressing rapidly.

It was further shared that the services already available online through the Ease of Doing Business Portal are being made even more user-friendly.

The meeting was also informed that the IT Board has forwarded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the digitization of all matters under the Directorate General of Industries. Officials from the Directorate General of Industries assured the meeting that they would accelerate their efforts to fulfil their responsibilities in this regard.

The meeting also highlighted that a workshop would be organized to enhance the effectiveness of the Ease of Doing Business Portal and its online services. The workshop will involve focal persons from all departments and representatives from various chambers to further raise awareness about the benefits of this facility.

It was also announced that the online process for the registration of partnership forms at the Directorate General of Industries will be linked to NADRA’s e-Saholat System so that people from remote areas do not have to travel for registration.

In conclusion, the SACM emphasized that improvements and further facilitation should be introduced for the services already digitized to make industry-related responsibilities and services under various laws more accessible to the public. He also stressed that work should begin promptly on the remaining tasks for digitization.