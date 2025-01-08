Saddar traders protest against Bank Road closure

Rawalpindi - Traders and shopkeepers on Tuesday carried out a protest rally in Saddar against closure of Bank Road for vehicular traffic and lack of parking space in the shopping hub.

The traders, shopkeepers and their staff attended the protest rally in large numbers as they started their march from Bank Road and ended the rally in front of Mall Plaza on Kashmir Road after getting assurance from the officials of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to address their demands and grievances.

Led by representatives of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt, the traders observed a complete shutter-down on Bank Road, Kashmir Road, Adamjee Road, and Haider Road. The shutter-down started at 2pm.

The protest rally was led by MATRC office-bearers Sheikh Hafeez, Zafar Qadri, Munir Baig Mirza, Munir Mughal, Mushtaq Khan and others. They demanded reopening of Bank Road for traffic and car parking. The traders put off their plan of marching towards the office of RCB after they held a meeting with Additional Executive Officer RCB Haider Shujah. Talking to The Nation, Zafar Qadri said that they put off the protest after getting assurances from the cantonment board. He said that they would hold a meeting with RCB authorities today (Wednesday) to place their demands.

When contacted, RCB Spokesperson Rasheed Saqib said that the station commander would hold a meeting with traders, RCB officials, and elected representatives of the board on Wednesday (today) regarding the issue. He added that both RCB and the traders were major stakeholders in Saddar. Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that RCB had maintained its stance that let the construction and renovation work end first and then other issued could be discussed with the area traders. Regarding parking woes in Saddar, Rasheed said that the parking capacity of Potohar I and II had further been enhanced.