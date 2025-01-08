Sanghar DC holds meeting to Improve public services

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Sanghar D. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja chaired a meeting with health and local government officials and local government (LG) representatives to discuss cleanliness, removal of illegal encroachments and uninterrupted water supply during the annual rotation schedule. The DC directed the District Health Officer(DHO) to ensure staff attendance at health centers and maintain a supply of essential medicines, including vaccines for snake and dog bites. Assistant commissioners, town officers, and other relevant officials attended the meeting to plan better facilities for residents.