SC raises questions on scope of Army Act

ISLAMABAD - The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court Tuesday raised critical constitutional questions about the scope of the Army Act.

A seven-member bench headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on the trial of civilians by military courts. Onset of the hearing, Justice Amin delisted all other cases before the bench and decided to hear only the case of military courts.

Advocate Khawaja Haris, representing the Ministry of Defence, argued that in the past, the apex court had declared that the civilians could be court-martialed under the Army Act. He contended that the civilians could face trial under the Army Act if they committed crimes listed in its provisions.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail questioned who were the aggrieved party and appellant in the present case. Kh Haris responded that the Ministry of Defence has filed an appeal.

Justice Mandokhail inquired, is the Ministry of Defense part of the executive? If there is a crime against the executive, will it become a judge and decide? He maintained that the division of power in the Constitution is very clear, that the executive cannot play the role of judiciary.

He remarked that the Army Act was designed to maintain discipline within the armed forces. Extending it to civilians requires clear justification. There is a basic constitutional question when it comes to military courts. The defence counsel said if there was no other forum available, then the executive could make a decision.

At this, Justice Mandokhail said that anti-terrorism courts served as the relevant forums under the law. “How can the executive itself become a judge while being a legal forum?” he wondered, to which Haris said he agreed with the justice’s remarks.

Justice Mandokhel observed that Article 8(3) of the Constitution was about discipline and performance of the army. “Can criminal matters be included in Article 8(3)?” he said, and added that the Constitution mentioned citizens of Pakistan, not just citizens. “Those belonging to the Pakistani armed forces were equal citizens, just like other civilians,” Haris said.

“The question is how people of the armed forces can be deprived of fundamental rights,” Justice Mandokhail said. The back-and-forth arguments between the two continued, with Haris asserting that the Army Act could not be challenged based on fundamental constitutional rights.

If a citizen becomes part of the army, can he be deprived of his fundamental rights, Justice Mandokhail asked.

The bench also debated whether disobeying military orders, such as approaching a restricted checkpoint, could be considered interference with the armed forces’ duties. “If a citizen, despite being stopped, wants to go to a military check-point, then what will happen? Will the citizen be tried in military courts?” Justice Mandokhail remarked. “Well, now you’ve mentioned a particular situation, I can’t say anything about that,” Haris admitted, referring to the May 9 riots.

Justice Musarrat Hilali highlighted the broader implications of expanding military courts’ jurisdiction, stating, “The key question is whether civilians can be tried at all.”

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that simply standing near a military check-point does not warrant a trial under the Army Act. “If he is found guilty of an offence under the Army Act, then the trial will go on,” he added.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till today.

On October 23, 2023, a five-member SC bench, headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, had unanimously declared the trial of civilians in military courts null and void and ordered that the 103 accused in cases related to the violence on May 9 and 10, 2023 be tried under the ordinary criminal laws.

On December 13, the apex court’s constitutional bench conditionally allowed military courts to pronounce reserved verdicts of 86 civilians who were still in custody for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots in 2023.

On December 21, military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during the May 9 riots. A week later, another 60 civilians were handed jail terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in the nationwide riots. On January 2, the mercy petitions of 19 convicts involved in the May 9 cases were accepted on humanitarian grounds.