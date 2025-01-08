Seven BISE employees promoted

FAISALABAD - Seven officials of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad have been promoted in next grades. During a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson BISE Madam Silwat Saeed in the chair, the promotion committee BISE reviewed the promotion cases of various employees and approved promotion of seven officials. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that Superintendent Malik Muhammad Saleem was promoted as Assistant Controller/Assistant Secretary Promotion while Muhammad Shahid Tarrar, Mian Ghulam Mustafa, Atif Naveed Ahmad Dogar and Malik Muhammad Rafique were promoted from assistants to superintendents. Similarly, senior clerks Muhammad Rashid and Rana Azhar Mehmood were promoted as assistants whereas Chaudhary Muhammad Yousuf Deputy Secretary was granted one year extension to hold this post, she added.