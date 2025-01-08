Seven killed, several injured in Zhob, Mianwali road accidents

ZHOB, MIANWALI - At least seven people were killed and several injured in two different road accidents in Balochistan’s Zhob and Punjab’s Mianwali areas.

Five persons were killed and six other sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Zhob area of Balochistan province, TV channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday. According to details, a rashly driven tractor hit a car coming from Opposite direction near Zhob area. As a result, five persons died on the spot while six others received injuries in the same accident. The police and Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

Separately, two people died and seven were injured in a tragic accident on the Motorway M-14 near Essa Khel here Tuesday.

According to Motorway Police North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, among seven injured two of them were in serious condition while five had minor injuries. He said that the bus overturned due to the driver’s negligence as the driver fell asleep. As soon as the accident was reported, a heavy contingent of Motorway Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Essa Khel and DHQ Mianwali.

He added that the bus was going to Islamabad from Quetta. During the rescue operations, non-customs paid goods were recovered from the secret compartments of the bus including tobacco, chocolate and gutka. He added that the bus was handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.