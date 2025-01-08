Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Several trains delayed amid dense fog

Our Staff Reporter
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Several trains have experienced delays due to fog and adverse weather conditions in various cities of Pakistan. Trains arriving and departing from Karachi have been affected by delays for more than 12 hours.  According to details, the Rehman Baba Express, traveling from Peshawar, is delayed by three hours, while the Awam Express is experiencing a two-hour delay. Moreover, the Karakorum Express, coming from Lahore, is delayed by six hours. The Business Express is expected to arrive five hours late. From Rawalpindi, the Green Line is delayed by two hours.

Additionally, the Millat Express, traveling from Faisalabad to Lala Musa, is delayed by four hours, and the Zakariya Express from Multan is running 6.5 hours late upon its arrival in Karachi. Additionally, the Sir Syed Express, from the private sector, is also delayed by two hours. Back in December 2024, Pakistan Railways (PR) marked its second consecutive year of success with a 15 percent increase in revenue. According to PR’s CEO Amir Ali Baloch both the number of trains and revenue have increased, while operational expenses have been reduced.

New political deadlock as govt, PTI play blame game

During the first five months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan Railways recorded a revenue of Rs 37.5 billion, which is 15 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Despite the increase in the number of trains, fuel expenses have decreased by 13.57 percent.

CEO Amir Ali Baloch further expressed confidence that Pakistan Railways will achieve its target of Rs 109 billion for the ongoing fiscal year.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025