Sex offender gets 14-year jail

MUZAFFARGARH - Additional district and sessions judges on Tuesday awarded 14-year jail with Rs 1 million fine to a sex offender while in another case an accused was awarded death sentence on two counts.

A district police spokesman, quoting prosecutors, said in a statement that ADSJ Tahir Khalil, deciding a case of city police station Muzaffargarh, awarded 14 years imprisonment and Rs 1 million fine on a sex offender, Kaleemullah. The accused had assaulted a girl below the age of 13 years.

Deciding a murder case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Kot Addu, Amanullah Khan, sentenced an accused Amir to death on two counts and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on him on each count.

The police spokesman said that DPO Syed Husnain Haidar commended the police investigators for their proficiency that resulted in the conviction of accused in the two cases.

WOMAN KILLED, SIX INJURED IN SEPARATE ROAD ACCIDENTS

A woman was killed, while six others including two minors sustained critical injuries in two separate road accidents here in different parts of the district.

Rescue-1122 said here on Tuesday, that the first accident took place on Alipur Road when a motorbike carrying a family collided with a bus.Consequently, Zohra Mai (45) wife of Mulazim Hussain, Nasim (40), Musawara (4) and Ali Hamza (7) sustained injuries and were shifted to the Rural Health Centre, Sher Sultan where Zohra Mai succumbed to her head injuries.All the victims were residents of Sultan, Tehsil Jitoi.

In another accident,a motorcycle while trying to overtake collided with a trolley on Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road, leaving three individuals injured.They were identified as Talha, 19, son of Zahid, Shahla, 21, daughter of Zahid, and Iffat Bibi, 45, wife of Zahid. They were shifted to Indus hospital. Police concerned launched investigations.