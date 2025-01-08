SHC issues notices to District Chairman Danish Malkani, others in harassment case

SUJAWAL - The Sindh High Court has issued notices directing District Chairman Danish Khan Malkani, his uncle and former MPA Rasool Bux Malkani, cousin Wahid Bux Malkani, and six others to appear in person on Wednesday.

A petition under Article 199 of the Constitution of Pakistan was filed by Abdul Ghani Hinorjo, a resident of Jati town in Sujawal district, accusing Danish Malkani and his supporters of harassing him and his family members.

The petitioner stated that Malkani’s henchmen had illegally occupied his agricultural land in Jati Taluka, Sujawal district, and destroyed the standing crops. The district council chairman and his allies allegedly issued threats, prompting Hinorjo to approach the local police to register an FIR, but they refused.

Hinorjo prayed for the High Court’s intervention to prevent Danish Malkani and other respondents from harassing him and his family and to vacate the agricultural land.

Credible sources revealed that the petitioner belonged to the Shirazi group, bitter rivals of the Malkani family for years. Although the head of the Shirazi group refuted allegations of victimizing their rivals, the ongoing political rift between the Shirazi family and the rest of the PPP leadership has raised concerns about the party’s future in the district. Bureaucrats supporting the Shirazi group have been transferred from Sujawal district.