Shibli Faraz labels government a puppet regime, alleges stolen PTI mandate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Shibli Faraz criticized the current government, describing it as a puppet regime and questioning the viability of meaningful negotiations.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court, Faraz highlighted that PTI was the largest political party in the country but claimed its mandate had been stolen, further deepening national instability.

He expressed hope for judicial relief and stressed the need for political reforms to foster a healthier political environment. Faraz urged politicians to operate within constitutional boundaries to address the country's challenges effectively.

Addressing Pakistan's economic crisis, Faraz questioned how the nation could achieve progress without promoting economic growth.

He also drew attention to the plight of citizens risking their lives in perilous migrations, many of whom have tragically drowned while attempting to reach Greece.

Additionally, he noted that affluent individuals were leaving the country with their wealth, exacerbating Pakistan's economic and social distress.