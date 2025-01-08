Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh govt to file cases over misuse, non-return of official vehicles

During a cabinet meeting, the committee also decided to auction abandoned government vehicles.

Our Staff Reporter
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh government has decided to file FIRs against individuals who fail to return government vehicles.

In a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee, it was decided that FIRs will be filed against individuals who fail to return government vehicles and use them without authorisation.

An important meeting of the Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee on austerity measures was chaired by Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at his office in the Sindh Secretariat, Karachi. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government, Housing, and Town Planning, Public Health Engineering Saeed Ghani; Provincial Minister for Prisons, Works, and Services Ali Hassan Zardari; Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah, and Secretary GA Muhammad Nawaz Soho.

The committee meeting also resolved to auction the abandoned vehicles of the Sindh government. During the meeting, the esteemed members shared their recommendations and proposed suggestions to ensure a reduction in expenses. The meeting discussed the use of government vehicles, controlling expenditure on petroleum, oil, and lubricants, and the auctioning of idle vehicles. The committee members directed the authorities to ensure the implementation of clear guidelines for the allotment and regulation of vehicles.

New political deadlock as govt, PTI play blame game

The meeting also included proposals to ensure transparency in the auction process and to allocate the funds generated toward priority projects. Speaking during the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the need to curb the unnecessary use of government vehicles and reduce the rising expenditure on petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL)، steps must be taken to ensure complete transparency in the auction of idle vehicles.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025