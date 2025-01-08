Sindh shivers as temperatures drop, Karachi braces for colder nights

Karachi experienced a cold night with a minimum temperature of 8°C, and the Met Office predicts it may drop to 7°C within the next 24 hours. Cold and dry conditions are expected across Sindh, with nighttime fog likely in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, and nearby areas.

Icy winds from Quetta have made Karachi's temperatures feel 2–4°C colder than recorded, with wind speeds of 5–15 km/h contributing to the chill.

The coldest temperatures in Sindh were recorded in Mithi at 0°C and Mohenjo Daro at 1°C. Mithi may experience -1°C on Thursday, according to the Met Office.