Temporary Relief

Pakistan’s economy is currently navigating a precarious and uncertain phase. While there has been some stabilisation of the macroeconomic indicators that underpin an economy, the critical growth required to break free from the decades-long cycle of loan-dependent survival has yet to materialise. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the latter’s personal visit to Pakistan brought some relief. The rollover of $2 billion in debt due this month, alongside discussions on further investments, is undoubtedly positive. However, the reality remains stark: Pakistan continues to survive by relying heavily on the generosity of friendly Gulf nations and countries like China, living from one interest payment deadline to the next.

This dependency extends far beyond financial aid. The country’s economic sovereignty is significantly compromised, as seen in the government’s limited ability to make independent policy decisions. A prime example is the ongoing struggle to reduce electricity prices for the public. Even as the government seeks to provide relief to citizens, it must first seek approval from the IMF, which, under its $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), has mandated Pakistan to impose hefty levies on gas supplies to industrial captive power plants (CPPs). Such restrictions highlight the untenable nature of Pakistan’s current predicament.

Economic sovereignty is a prerequisite for national sovereignty, and Pakistan cannot hope to control its own destiny without regaining control over its economic decisions. With loans owed to the IMF, Gulf nations, China, and financial institutions like the Asian Development Bank, Pakistan finds itself in a state of limbo—unable to pursue an independent foreign policy for fear of losing the goodwill of its creditors. This momentary reprieve from financial collapse is not one for celebration but reflection.