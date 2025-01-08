Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Temporary Relief

January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

Pakistan’s economy is currently navigating a precarious and uncertain phase. While there has been some stabilisation of the macroeconomic indicators that underpin an economy, the critical growth required to break free from the decades-long cycle of loan-dependent survival has yet to materialise. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the latter’s personal visit to Pakistan brought some relief. The rollover of $2 billion in debt due this month, alongside discussions on further investments, is undoubtedly positive. However, the reality remains stark: Pakistan continues to survive by relying heavily on the generosity of friendly Gulf nations and countries like China, living from one interest payment deadline to the next.

This dependency extends far beyond financial aid. The country’s economic sovereignty is significantly compromised, as seen in the government’s limited ability to make independent policy decisions. A prime example is the ongoing struggle to reduce electricity prices for the public. Even as the government seeks to provide relief to citizens, it must first seek approval from the IMF, which, under its $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), has mandated Pakistan to impose hefty levies on gas supplies to industrial captive power plants (CPPs). Such restrictions highlight the untenable nature of Pakistan’s current predicament.

New political deadlock as govt, PTI play blame game

Economic sovereignty is a prerequisite for national sovereignty, and Pakistan cannot hope to control its own destiny without regaining control over its economic decisions. With loans owed to the IMF, Gulf nations, China, and financial institutions like the Asian Development Bank, Pakistan finds itself in a state of limbo—unable to pursue an independent foreign policy for fear of losing the goodwill of its creditors. This momentary reprieve from financial collapse is not one for celebration but reflection.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025