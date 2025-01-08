The Political Awakening of Baloch Women

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area, with its rich cultural and traditional heritage, remains the most underdeveloped province in the country. For decades, patriarchal norms have excluded Baloch women from political activities and leadership roles, but in recent years, there has been a gradual political awakening among them, marked by their active participation in politics, activism, and leadership.

In Balochistan, tribal and patriarchal structures have dictated strict gender roles, where women are expected to uphold family honour through domestic responsibilities, while politics and leadership are considered male domains. These deeply ingrained social norms have historically restricted Baloch women from participating in politics. Even today, Baloch women face immense challenges when entering the political arena. Social stigmas—perceiving politics as unsafe or unsuitable for women—create significant psychological barriers. Additionally, Balochistan’s ongoing conflict and political instability expose politically active women to security risks, discouraging many from stepping forward. Parliamentary politics in the province remain dominated by Sardars, leaving little room for Baloch women, as the Sardars see themselves as the sole representatives of their people.

The term (incapable) is often used to undermine women when they attempt to engage in politics. This word becomes a barrier to their aspirations, disheartening countless women who dream of making a difference. Cultural taboos and restricted mobility also hinder Baloch women’s access to quality education, which is essential for effective political participation. According to the 2023 census, the overall literacy rate for women in Balochistan is 32.80%, with districts like Kech and Panjgur leading but still falling short of national standards. Meanwhile, 58% of children aged 5-16 remain out of school.

Despite these hurdles, some progress has been made. Reserved seats in provincial and national assemblies have enabled representation for Baloch women. Figures like Zubaida Jalal, a former federal minister known for her work in women’s education, highlight the potential for transformative leadership. Activists such as Dr. Marang Baloch and Sami Deen Baloch have used their platforms to address pressing issues like healthcare, education, and human rights. Dr. Marang’s recognition as one of Time magazine’s 100 Young Global Leaders has inspired many young Baloch women to pursue politics. Moreover, the recent wave of peaceful protests led by Baloch women demonstrates their growing confidence, with elders increasingly supporting their involvement.

Education and media play a critical role in reshaping societal attitudes. In urban areas of Balochistan, young women pursuing higher education are beginning to engage in political discourse. Political activities in educational institutions are fostering a new generation of women leaders. International organizations and NGOs have also contributed through training programs, workshops, and advocacy campaigns, equipping women with the skills and confidence needed for political participation.

SHAHZAIB BALOCH, HUZAIFA UMAR,

Sargodha.