Three soldiers martyred in gun battles with terrorists in KP

ISPR says 19 Khwarij terrorists killed in separate engagements

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 08, 2025
RAWALPINDI  -  The Security Forces killed at least 19 Khwarij terrorists in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhunkhwa province whereas three soldiers embraced martyrdom during intense fire exchange.

“On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Matani, Peshawar District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, eight Khwarij were sent to hell,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baizai, Mohmand District. In ensuing fire exchange, eight Khwarij were effectively engaged and neutralised by the security forces.

“In third engagement in Karak District, own troops effectively engaged Khwarij location as a result of which three Khwarij were sent to hell,” it said.  “However, during intense fire exchange, three brave sons of soil, Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (age: 38 years, resident of District Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (age: 37 years, resident of District Skardu) and Naik Muhammad Usman (age: 37 years, resident of District Attock), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the press release further said. “Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

New political deadlock as govt, PTI play blame game

OUR STAFF REPORT

