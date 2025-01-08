Transfers, postings in Punjab govt

LAHORE: - The Punjab government has announced notable administrative transfers and postings involving several high rank officers in key positions across the province. According to a notification Abdul Shakoor (PMS BS-20) has been appointed as Director General (Monitoring) in the Home Department, Punjab, with immediate effect, filling a vacant post. Muhammad IjazJoiya (PMS BS-19) has been posted as Secretary of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, while Mr. Abdul Rauf (PMS BS-19) has been assigned as Director (Monitoring & Evaluation) in the Planning and Development Board, Punjab. Both appointments are against vacant positions.Atta-ul-Haq (PMS BS-19), previously serving as Additional Secretary in the Higher Education Department (South Punjab), has been transferred to the Multan Development Authority (MDA) as Additional Director General. Similarly, Muhammad Ansar (PMS BS-19) has been posted as Director (Administration) in the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board in Lahore. Muhammad Saleem (PMS BS-19) has been transferred to the Economic Research Institute (PERI) and will serve as Director (Research), while Dr. Muhammad Farooq Manzoor (PMS BS-19) has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Higher Education Department of Punjab. Dr.Safdar Hussain (PMS BS-19) has been moved to Sahiwal as Additional Commissioner (Coordination), replacing Dr.SaifUllah (PMS BS-18). Other notable transfers include Dr.Ashfaq-ur-Rehman (PMS BS-18) to the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, Mr. Muhammad Arif Raheem (PMS BS-19) to the School Education Department, South Punjab, and Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad Khichi (PMS BS-18) to the Special Education Department as Director (Monitoring). Additionally, Muhammad Arshad Bhatti (PMS BS-18) has been appointed as Director (Monitoring) in the Public Prosecution Department, and Muhammad Arshad (PMS BS-18) has been posted as Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Sargodha.