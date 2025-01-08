Trump says ‘all hell will break out’ in Middle East if hostages aren’t released by inauguration

United States - President-elect Donald Trump warned that if hostages still being held in Gaza are not released by the time he is inaugurated on January 20, “all hell will break out in the Middle East.”

“It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is,” Trump said, adding that “there should have never been” the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s pick to serve as the special envoy to the Middle East during his administration, said negotiators are “making a lot of progress” on a deal to release hostages being held in Gaza. In remarks with the incoming president on Tuesday, Witkoff said he is “really hopeful that by the inaugural, we’ll have some good things to announce on behalf of the president.”

Witkoff said he will return to Doha, where negotiations are taking place tomorrow.

“It’s the president, his reputation, the things that he that he has said that are driving this negotiation, and so hopefully it’ll all work out and we’ll save some lives,” Witkoff said. President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America — what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate,” Trump said as he addressed reporters at Mar-a-Lago. Trump reiterated his call for Mexico to help stop illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border and his pledge to impose tariffs on Mexico. GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will be introducing legislation to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” moments after Trump said it in the news conference.

“I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!” Greene posted on X.