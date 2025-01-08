Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Trump says ‘all hell will break out’ in Middle East if hostages aren’t released by inauguration

Trump says he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America”

Trump says ‘all hell will break out’ in Middle East if hostages aren’t released by inauguration
NEWS WIRE
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, International

United States  -  President-elect Donald Trump warned that if hostages still being held in Gaza are not released by the time he is inaugurated on January 20, “all hell will break out in the Middle East.”

“It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is,” Trump said, adding that “there should have never been” the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s pick to serve as the special envoy to the Middle East during his administration, said negotiators are “making a lot of progress” on a deal to release hostages being held in Gaza. In remarks with the incoming president on Tuesday, Witkoff said he is “really hopeful that by the inaugural, we’ll have some good things to announce on behalf of the president.”

New political deadlock as govt, PTI play blame game

Witkoff said he will return to Doha, where negotiations are taking place tomorrow.

“It’s the president, his reputation, the things that he that he has said that are driving this negotiation, and so hopefully it’ll all work out and we’ll save some lives,” Witkoff said.  President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”  “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America — what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate,” Trump said as he addressed reporters at Mar-a-Lago.  Trump reiterated his call for Mexico to help stop illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border and his pledge to impose tariffs on Mexico. GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will be introducing legislation to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” moments after Trump said it in the news conference.

At least 126 dead as earthquake strikes China’s Tibet

“I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!” Greene posted on X.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025