UET student wins NUST X UNDP Innovation, entrepreneurship award

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Toseef Nawab, a 7th-semester student from the Industrial Engineering Department at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, has emerged as the winner in the Students Category of the ‘NUST X UNDP Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award,’ an initiative supported by UNDP and USAID in collaboration with NUST, Islamabad.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, it was stated that Toseef Nawab would receive a grant of Rs1 million as part of the Business Development Support Fund and has been invited to join a tailored incubation program to further enhance his business idea. The project addresses a critical environmental issue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where more than 700 marble factories generate an estimated 300 tons of marble slurry waste annually.

This waste has detrimental effects on agricultural lands and aquatic ecosystems. His innovative solution involves waste management by reusing marble slurry to create tuff tiles and curb stones, offering an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective alternative, as stated in the release.

EUTA general body focuses on delayed salary disbursements

Earlier, Toseef was shortlisted to attend a two-week boot camp at NUST, which he successfully completed, further refining his project idea.

Kudos to Toseef Nawab, our emerging entrepreneur, for pitching such an innovative and impactful idea aimed at sustainable development in the field of agriculture. UET Peshawar looks forward to seeing your idea become a reality, the release added.

