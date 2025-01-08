Upcoming NA session likely to take up law, order situation

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in its upcoming session, likely to be summoned in the next week, will give priority to the agenda related to law and order situation in the country. The parliamentary leaders of treasury benches, in this context, are likely to hold a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq next week to discuss the agenda for the next session related to the law and order situation.

The parliamentary leaders will discuss a host of parliamentary issues including matters related to conducting debate on law and order situation in context of back to back unpleasant incidents in different areas of the country. As per the previous parliamentary practices, opposition benches demand to conduct a thorough debate in the house over law and order incidents. Leader of opposition in the national assembly Omar Ayub likely to ask the government over this matter in the next meeting, background discussions with opposition members in the parliament revealed.

Likewise, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi , in connection with the worsening situation, had also recently commented that the law and order situation in the province needs to be taken seriously. Kundi also asked the provincial assembly to hold discussions on a one-point agenda, warning that if the situation escalates further, it will become very difficult to control.

The parliamentary leader in the national assembly also discusses the matter related to the formation of the much-delayed Public Accounts Committee [PAC]. The Public Accounts Committee [PAC] , as per the parliamentary practices, is formed within two months of the formation of the government.

The government lawmakers, in the upcoming session, will try to avoid discussion over the ongoing talks process between the government and the PTI. The purpose of avoiding the discussion on this matter is to avoid unpleasant remarks from both sides of the aisle. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI], in the third round of talks, will present a set of demands including release of jailed party workers and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The representatives from both sides will formally deliberate on a set of demands, as PTI will share their demands in writing to the government members.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in this regard, will formally call an in-camera meeting after the consent from the PTI. This will be the third meeting between the negotiating parties, discussing the PTI’s demands to release jailed party workers and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26. Political and constitutional experts viewed that the negotiation is the last resort. The government side, in the past, for the umpteenth time asked the PTI for initiating the dialogue but the PTI flatly refused.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a couple of months ago, on the floor of the national assembly had invited the opposition for the dialogue but leader of opposition Omar Ayub refused to initiate talks. The PTI members, in media talks, complained about the government for not making proper arrangements to discuss their views with their jailed leader.