Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US Ambassador pays farewell call on DPM Dar

US Ambassador pays farewell call on DPM Dar
NEWS WIRE
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Donald Blome, the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, on Tuesday made a farewell call on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The DPM/FM congratulated Ambassador Blome on successfully completing his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.  Dar expressed government of Pakistan’s resolve to continue positive engagement with the new US administration.

DPM Dar addresses 52nd Common Training Programme

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the trainees of the 52nd Common Training Programme who visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amna Baloch was also present on the occasion, a DPM Office news release said.

New political deadlock as govt, PTI play blame game

Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan briefed the participants on the contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025