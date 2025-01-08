US Ambassador pays farewell call on DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD - Donald Blome, the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, on Tuesday made a farewell call on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The DPM/FM congratulated Ambassador Blome on successfully completing his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. Dar expressed government of Pakistan’s resolve to continue positive engagement with the new US administration.

DPM Dar addresses 52nd Common Training Programme

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the trainees of the 52nd Common Training Programme who visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amna Baloch was also present on the occasion, a DPM Office news release said.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan briefed the participants on the contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy.