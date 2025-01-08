Varying views as Trump set to enter White House

ISLAMABAD - Pakistanis including political forces have varying views as US President-elect prepares to enter the White House for a second term after a gap of four years.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf expect from Trump in their own way – all unanimous to remain in good terms with him. Recent remarks from Richard Grenell, a senior member of US President-elect Donald Trump’s team, have sparked significant reactions in Pakistan.

In a recent interview, Grenell criticized the Biden administration’s policies towards Pakistan, particularly concerning its missile program and the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Grenell’s comments have been met with enthusiasm by Khan’s supporters, who view them as a boost for their campaign advocating his release.

These remarks also highlight growing divisions in US foreign policy perspectives on Pakistan, with implications for both domestic and international political dynamics.

Yesterday, Donald Trump was officially certified as the winner of the 2024 US presidential election by Congress, marking his return to the White House after a term away. The certification, conducted peacefully, contrasts starkly with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots that marred the last certification process. Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the session, ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition of power.

In preparation for his inauguration on January 20, Trump has begun nominating individuals to key roles within his administration. His picks include a mix of familiar allies and controversial figures, such as Pete Hegseth for Defence Secretary and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health Secretary. Trump has also announced innovative appointments, such as billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency.

In Islamabad, outgoing US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome held high-profile meetings with key leaders in Pakistan, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He had met PTI Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan recently where they discussed “the state of democracy and the rule of law in Pakistan.”

The President and the PM told Ambassador Blome that that they wanted to work with Donald Trump to promote the Pakistan-US ties further.

In yesterday’s meeting with Senator Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister recognised the ambassador’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan-US relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing constructive engagement with the incoming US administration.

In the separate meeting at Zardari House, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Ambassador Blome’s diplomatic contributions. He highlighted the importance of furthering bilateral ties and discussed mutual aspirations for enhancing Pakistan-US relations. They agreed on the need for greater stability and collaboration moving forward.

While the PML-N would hope for a close relationship with Trump to improve Pakistan’s economy and diplomatic standing, the opposition PTI is looking for the US role to get their leader Imran Khan released and perhaps help his return to power.

The PPP has normally been friendly towards the US and their leaders have been invited to annual presidential breakfasts and other such gatherings. The PPP has sent a message through Ambassador Blome that they were determined to ‘strengthen’ the friendship.

The religious parties in Pakistan largely have a negative view about the US due to its pro-Israel policies. They also claim the US is against the progress of the Muslims at the global stage.

The PPP and PML-N’s positions about the US have normally been well know and as partners in the coalition government they are unlikely to change their policies amid economic challenges.

How much Trump can deliver for the PTI is yet to be seen. The PTI is optimistic. The government on the contrary assumes the US – under Trump - will not interfere in Pakistan’s ‘internal’ matters.