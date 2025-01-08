ZA Bhutto Shaheed team triumphs in 5th Inverex Basketball opener

LAHORE - The 5th Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament, organized by Usman and Firdous Ittehad Basketball Club, was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

The event was graced by renowned basketball player Malik Muhammad Ishaq, who performed the opening ceremony. The occasion was attended by prominent figures including SOA Treasurer Asghar Baloch, SKA President Ghulam Yaseen, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Abdul Rahim, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, KBBA President Adv Ghulam Abbas Jamal, Secretary Zahid Malik, Asif Gulfam, and several other distinguished guests.

In the opening match, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed team defeated Dr AQ Khan team by 78-56. Key contributors for the winning team included Muhammad Taha, who scored 25 points with four three-pointers, Haris Shahid with 20 points, and Nabeel Siddiqui with 19 points.For the runner-up team, Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 23 points, including 3 three-pointers, while Hassan Ali got 20 points and M Ashraf 18.

The match was officiated by referees and technical officials including Aamir Sharif, Muhammad Ashraf, Zafar Iqbal, Zaeema Khatoon, Naeem Ahmed, M Usman, and Michael Turner.Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Khan expressed gratitude to M Zakir, CEO of Inverex Solar Energy Corporation, for sponsoring the tournament for the fifth consecutive time. Malik M Ishaq assured his full support in promoting basketball in the country.

Ghulam Yaseen presented traditional Ajraks as gifts to the guests, while Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, on behalf of KBA, presented the Abdul Nasir and Amjad Ali Hassan Performance Award to Malik Muhammad Ishaq for his contributions.