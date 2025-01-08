Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ZA Bhutto Shaheed team triumphs in 5th Inverex Basketball opener

ZA Bhutto Shaheed team triumphs in 5th Inverex Basketball opener
Our Staff Reporter
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The 5th Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament, organized by Usman and Firdous Ittehad Basketball Club, was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

The event was graced by renowned basketball player Malik Muhammad Ishaq, who performed the opening ceremony. The occasion was attended by prominent figures including SOA Treasurer Asghar Baloch, SKA President Ghulam Yaseen, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Abdul Rahim, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, KBBA President Adv Ghulam Abbas Jamal, Secretary Zahid Malik, Asif Gulfam, and several other distinguished guests.

In the opening match, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed team defeated Dr AQ Khan team by 78-56. Key contributors for the winning team included Muhammad Taha, who scored 25 points with four three-pointers, Haris Shahid with 20 points, and Nabeel Siddiqui with 19 points.For the runner-up team, Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 23 points, including 3 three-pointers, while Hassan Ali got 20 points and M Ashraf 18.

New political deadlock as govt, PTI play blame game

The match was officiated by referees and technical officials including Aamir Sharif, Muhammad Ashraf, Zafar Iqbal, Zaeema Khatoon, Naeem Ahmed, M Usman, and Michael Turner.Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Khan expressed gratitude to M Zakir, CEO of Inverex Solar Energy Corporation, for sponsoring the tournament for the fifth consecutive time. Malik M Ishaq assured his full support in promoting basketball in the country.

Ghulam Yaseen presented traditional Ajraks as gifts to the guests, while Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, on behalf of KBA, presented the Abdul Nasir and Amjad Ali Hassan Performance Award to Malik Muhammad Ishaq for his contributions.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025