LAHORE - Brilliant batting by Azaan and fine bowling by Asad Omar steered Zone-VI Whites to semifinals of Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament, as they beat Zone-I Whites by 101 runs in the quarter final at KCCA Stadium. After the end of the match, former Test Cricketer Shadab Kabir gave the man of the match award to M Azaan.