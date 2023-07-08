Saturday, July 08, 2023
11 persons injured in Attock in separate incidents

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 08, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Attock-Eleven including three sisters injured in two different incidents. 

In the first incident, Muhammad Riaz r/o Karbala Attock and his three daughters received injuries when during rain, their house collapsed. 

In the second incident, a bus turned turtle because of slippery road on motorway near Hazro. In result, seven persons on board the bus which included Mudasar, Waleed, Zaman Shah, Sajjad Ali, Sajjad Khan, Shahid Ullah and Husnain were injured. Ambulances of Rescue 1122 Attock shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital Attock and THQ Hospital Hazro.

OUR STAFF REPORT

