28-year-old woman shot dead in Faisalabad bazaar, killers flee

FAISALABAD - Unidentified assailants shot dead a young girl in Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road, here on Friday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that unknown assailants came and opened fire at a girl near Madani Cloth Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road and escaped from the scene. As a result, the girl received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The area police also reached the spot and took the body into custody which was later on identified as 28-year-old Saima resident of Dawood Colony Faisalabad. The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.