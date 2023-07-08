28-year-old woman shot dead in Faisalabad bazaar, killers flee

FAISALABAD - Unidentified assailants shot dead a young girl in Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road, here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that unknown assail­ants came and opened fire at a girl near Madani Cloth Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road and escaped from the scene. As a result, the girl received serious bullet in­juries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The area police also reached the spot and took the body into custody which was later on identi­fied as 28-year-old Saima resident of Dawood Colony Faisalabad. The police dis­patched the corpse to mor­tuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.