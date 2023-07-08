Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

28-year-old woman shot dead in Faisalabad bazaar, killers flee

Agencies
July 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Unidentified assailants shot dead a young girl in Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road, here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that unknown assail­ants came and opened fire at a girl near Madani Cloth Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road and escaped from the scene. As a result, the girl received serious bullet in­juries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The area police also reached the spot and took the body into custody which was later on identi­fied as 28-year-old Saima resident of Dawood Colony Faisalabad. The police dis­patched the corpse to mor­tuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023