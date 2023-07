LORALAI - At least 35 people were injured during a clash between two groups of Nasar tribe in the Muhajir Ada area of Loralai. The police said that the in­jured people were brought to the hospital after two tribal groups clashed over unidenti­fied matter. According to the police, the injured was being treated in the teaching hospi­tal loralai. Both groups used bricks, sticks and stones to at­tack each during the fight, and as a result, eight more people present on the occasion were injured.