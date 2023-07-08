Saturday, July 08, 2023
Ahsan opens 200kv solar PV system

Ahsan opens 200kv solar PV system
Agencies
July 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Ini­tiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Friday inaugurated the installa­tion of a 200kv solar PV system at the ministry to promote en­vironment-friendly electricity.

The ceremony was held at the Ministry’s auditorium which was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Plan­ning Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Ad­ditional Secretary (AS) and officials of the ministry, said a press release issued here.

Speaking at the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said, “The provision of afford­able, reliable and clean energy has always remained a prior­ity of the government.” “Pillar IV of Vision 2025 outlines the approach towards achieving energy, water, and food secu­rity,” the minister said.

“The recent 5E framework provides a short to medium-term strategy to achieve eco­nomic growth, social devel­opment, and environmental sustainability in the coming years,” he remarked. “The re­cently launched 5Es frame­work and energy is one of the important E, he highlighted. “Plan House will be estab­lished soon.” He said, “This generation will also reduce the annual energy bill for the Min­istry from Rs 26.746m per an­num to Rs14.09m resulting in annual savings of Rs 12.66m. At the existing prices, the proj­ect is expected to recover its capital cost within four years.”

Agencies

