Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-encroachment campaign intensified

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive has been intensified with the removal of encroachments along major roads in Hyderabad City and Latifabad.

The HMC spokesman said that the anti-encroachment cell has geared up the campaign on the directives of Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro. The Mayor has directed to make the campaign successful by orders of the apex court, the spokesman said, adding that the Mayor has underlined the need for the removal of all illegal encroachments and action against land grabbers to facilitate the pedestrians and ensure smooth flow of traffic. The staff of the HMC Anti-Encroachment Cell under the supervision of Director Shakil Kaimkhani and Assistant Directors Nasir Lodhi and Shahzad Qureshi had removed encroachments from various parts of Hyderabad City and Latifabad including Hali Road, Khokhar Muhalla, Pacca Qila, Sakhi Wahab Incline, Haider Chowk.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023