Armed Forces pay rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan (NH)

ISLAMABAD - The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee (CJCSC), and ser­vices chiefs have paid rich tribute to Haval­dar Lalak Jan, Nis­han-e-Haider, on his 24th martyrdom anniversary observed on Friday.

According to the ISPR, Hav Lalak Jan laid down his life while valiantly defending the motherland. His un­wavering dedication to duty and courage in the face of adversity exemplifies the very best of our Armed Forces, it added. “These brave heroes of Pakistan of­fered supreme sacrifice for the defence of the moth­erland. Nation will forever remain indebted to the valiant sons for their sacrifices,” said the ISPR fur­ther. “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland and let their sacrifices be a guiding light for all of us and future generations to come,” the ISPR concluded.