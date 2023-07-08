Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Armed Forces pay rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan (NH)

Armed Forces pay rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan (NH)
Our Staff Reporter
July 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee (CJCSC), and ser­vices chiefs have paid rich tribute to Haval­dar Lalak Jan, Nis­han-e-Haider, on his 24th martyrdom anniversary observed on Friday. 

According to the ISPR, Hav Lalak Jan laid down his life while valiantly defending the motherland. His un­wavering dedication to duty and courage in the face of adversity exemplifies the very best of our Armed Forces, it added. “These brave heroes of Pakistan of­fered supreme sacrifice for the defence of the moth­erland. Nation will forever remain indebted to the valiant sons for their sacrifices,” said the ISPR fur­ther. “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland and let their sacrifices be a guiding light for all of us and future generations to come,” the ISPR concluded.

Dominant Sri Lanka thump West Indies in CWC Qualifier

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023