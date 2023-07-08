Armed Forces pay rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan (NH)

ISLAMABAD - The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and services chiefs have paid rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 24th martyrdom anniversary observed on Friday.
According to the ISPR, Hav Lalak Jan laid down his life while valiantly defending the motherland. His unwavering dedication to duty and courage in the face of adversity exemplifies the very best of our Armed Forces, it added. “These brave heroes of Pakistan offered supreme sacrifice for the defence of the motherland. Nation will forever remain indebted to the valiant sons for their sacrifices,” said the ISPR further. “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland and let their sacrifices be a guiding light for all of us and future generations to come,” the ISPR concluded.