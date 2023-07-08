ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism cases

LAHORE - An an­ti-terrorism court ATC) on Fri­day extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 21 in five cases related to May-9 vandalism, including the at­tack on Jinnah House and Shadman Police Station. Im­ran Khan along with his coun­sel appeared before the ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar on expiry of his interim bail in the cases. The court expressed se­rious annoyance over not join­ing the investigations of cas­es by Imran Khan and directed him to visit police headquar­ters and join the investiga­tion process by July 14. Sub­sequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till July 21 and also extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman. Im­ran Khan and other PTI lead­ers were nominated in cas­es for attacking Jinnah House and Shadman Police Station, setting ablaze a container and vandalism at PML-N office, during May-9 riots.