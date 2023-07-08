Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Rabia Sultan, others

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Rabia Sultan, others
Agencies
July 08, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Fri­day granted post-arrest bail to 21 accused, including Rabia Sul­tan, the wife of former gover­nor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Chee­ma, in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps command­er’s house in Lahore). Howev­er, the court dismissed post-ar­rest bail petitions of 34 accused in the case. ATC Judge Ijaz Ah­mad Buttar announced the ver­dict on post-arrest bail petitions filed by 55 accused, after hear­ing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence. The court granted bail to accused, Syed Nabeel Raza, Alina Munir, Aneela Malik, Zain, Sadaf, Farrah Khan, Mumtaz Bibi, Abdul Wasif Kazmi, Razia Sultana, Arham Malik, Zohaib Hassan, Fozia Bibi, Sumeera Im­ran, Malik Shaheen, Riaz, Rubi Niazi, Noreen Butt, Iram Ak­mal, Sonia Nasir, Rubina Parvaiz and Rabia Sultan. The court also dismissed post-arrest bail peti­tion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf ( PTI ) activist Sanam Javed over non-prosecution. The Sar­war Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jin­nah House (the corps com­mander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

Dominant Sri Lanka thump West Indies in CWC Qualifier

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023