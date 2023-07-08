ATC grants post-arrest bail to Rabia Sultan, others

LAHORE - An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Fri­day granted post-arrest bail to 21 accused, including Rabia Sul­tan, the wife of former gover­nor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Chee­ma, in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps command­er’s house in Lahore). Howev­er, the court dismissed post-ar­rest bail petitions of 34 accused in the case. ATC Judge Ijaz Ah­mad Buttar announced the ver­dict on post-arrest bail petitions filed by 55 accused, after hear­ing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence. The court granted bail to accused, Syed Nabeel Raza, Alina Munir, Aneela Malik, Zain, Sadaf, Farrah Khan, Mumtaz Bibi, Abdul Wasif Kazmi, Razia Sultana, Arham Malik, Zohaib Hassan, Fozia Bibi, Sumeera Im­ran, Malik Shaheen, Riaz, Rubi Niazi, Noreen Butt, Iram Ak­mal, Sonia Nasir, Rubina Parvaiz and Rabia Sultan. The court also dismissed post-arrest bail peti­tion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf ( PTI ) activist Sanam Javed over non-prosecution. The Sar­war Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jin­nah House (the corps com­mander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.